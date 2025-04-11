Home News More men turning to the Bible across every generation: study

Following years of declining Bible engagement in the U.S., nearly 10 million more Americans have engaged with the Bible this year compared to 2024. Across every generation, men have increased their engagement so much that the gap between the sexes has almost been erased, according to the first installment of the 2025 "State of the Bible" report from the American Bible Society.

The annual study, conducted from Jan. 2-21, collected responses from 2,656 adults within all 50 states and the District of Columbia via a 19-minute questionnaire. The study defines Bible users as individuals who engage with Scripture on their own at least three times a year outside a church service or mass.

From 2011 to 2021, data suggests almost half of Americans qualified as Bible users. In 2022, however, Bible use among Americans fell to 40%. And in 2024, it dropped even lower to 38%. That year, more people (40%) said they "never use the Bible."

But in 2025, the study finds that 110 million, or 41% of American adults, now qualify as Bible users, which "is the highest total since our 2021 report," the ABS report says.

A breakdown of the numbers by generation shows millennials leading the way in Bible usage. And "in every generation men are using the Bible more," the report states.

Only three in 10 millennials qualified as Bible users in 2024, but in 2025, that number jumped to almost four in 10 (39%). Both male and female Bible users showed a substantial increase in Bible engagement over the previous year.

In every other generation, men have shown substantial gains in Bible usage compared to women.

"In all other generations, women have held steady or decreased slightly in their Bible Use, while men had substantial gains. In Gen X, men had a ten-point rise in percentage of Bible Users, while women in that generation saw no increase at all," researchers noted.

"In that age group, men forged ahead of women in Bible Use (now 44% to 41%). Overall, in the past year, men have nearly closed the gender gap in Bible Use, turning a seven-point gulf (41% to 34% in 2024) to a slim one-point deficit (42% to 41%)."

Jennifer Holloran, President and CEO of the American Bible Society, said when the organization's research showed a resurgence in Bible sales in 2024, it signaled a "renewed interest" in the Word of God. But the latest data, she said, shows that "this potential rebound may be taking root," particularly among millennials and men.

The renewed interest in the Bible, she believes, could be its growing presence in public discourse or a general increase in people's search for happiness.

"With such wide access to Scripture in the U.S., many are choosing to look past others' portrayals of the Bible and discover what the Bible actually says for themselves. The Church has a unique opportunity in this moment— to invite seekers into genuine encounters with the living Word of God. As Psalm 34:8 encourages, 'Find out for yourself how good the LORD is,'" Holloran wrote.

She also cited data from the 2025 World Happiness Report, which shows that U.S. happiness has dropped to a record low.

"In a world where many feel weary, anxious, or unsatisfied, Scripture offers an enduring message of hope. As Isaiah 40:31 reminds us, 'But those who trust in the LORD for help will find their strength renewed.'" she argues.

"This year's State of the Bible report also explores themes of trust, identity, and church engagement — critical questions in a time when many are asking, Who am I? Whom can I trust? Where do I belong? These questions create an opening for Scripture to shape not just individual lives but our relationships and communities."