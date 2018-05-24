Movie Mogul Harvey Weinstein Expected to Surrender to Police to Face Sexual Assault Charges

Weinstein is expected to be charged with sexually assaulting former aspiring actress Lucia Evans

Wikimedia Commons/GabboT Harvey Weinstein at the Toronto Film Festival back in 2013

The fall of former Hollywood heavyweight Harvey Weinstein continues, and the next chapter of his downward spiral may very well unfold within a court of law.

According to a recent report from the New York Daily News, Weinstein is expected to soon surrender to authorities and subsequently face sexual assault charges linked to accusations made by former aspiring actress Lucia Evans.

Weinstein and Evans met back in 2004 at a nightclub in New York. Not long after that introduction, Weinstein began to phone Evans, with the former seeking to set up a meeting.

It wasn't until an assistant called Evans to arrange a meeting at a Miramax office that the aspiring actress agreed to attend, according to an earlier report from The New Yorker.

During that meeting, Evans recalled feeling intimidated by the mere presence of Weinstein.

The meeting began with Weinstein talking about potential projects for Evans first, but things then took a turn, according to her.

Evans previously informed authorities that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex when the two convened for what she believed to be a business meeting.

Evans went on to say that Weinstein forced her head down to the location of his crotch, and while she struggled and repeatedly informed him that she did not want to perform the sexual act, she said that he ultimately "overpowered" her.

In the aftermath of the encounter, Evans said that she blamed herself for letting it happen and several aspects of her life were also adversely affected by it.

Evans also told The New Yorker that she still suffers from nightmares involving Weinstein.

The investigation into the accusations being made by Evans is being handled by the New York Police Department and the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

Evans is far from being the only woman to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

In addition to the allegations that have been put forth by Evans, the Manhattan District Attorney's office has looked into whether Weinstein raped an actress named Paz de la Huerta in her New York City home back in 2010.

Three to five additional victims have also stepped forward with sexual harassment claims against Weinstein, and the investigators who have looked into those allegations have deemed them credible, per The New York Times.

It is unclear at this point if the allegations made by the additional victims will also be used to charge Weinstein.

Several other higher profile celebrities including Asia Argento, Angelina Jolie, Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow and Mira Sorvino have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment.

Previously, Weinstein has denied the accusations that have been levied against him.

When reached for comment, Weinstein's attorney, Benjamin Brafman, also opted not to talk about the most recent developments involving his client.

Still, if Weinstein does indeed turn himself in to the authorities soon as the latest reports are suggesting, many of his accusers will be closely watching to see how the legal process plays out for the former Hollywood mover and shaker.

For many of those women, the day Weinstein is brought to the courtroom is one they have been waiting for a long time.