'Mr. Robot' Season 4 Spoilers: The Prices to Go after White Rose

Facebook/WhoIsMrRobot Promotional photo for "Mr. Robot."

Angela (Portia Doubleday) will plan her revenge on White Rose (BD Wong) with the help of her biological father in the upcoming season of "Mr Robot."

During the last finale, the show delivered the ultimate shocker when it was revealed that Phillip Price (Michael Cristofer), the E Corp's head honcho, was actually Angela's father. While she was wandering on the streets, dying from remorse of killing hundreds of innocent individuals, Price's men picked her up and brought her to his estate. There, he explained that White Rose only used her to take the upper hand in the fight against him. Doubleday told Esquire that though her character is still far from being well in season 4, Angela would definitely go after White Rose.

"I talked to Sam [Esmail] about that too, because I don't really want it to be resolved. I think that when you go through something like this season, which has definitely stretched Angela more than any other, I think that there are a lot of things that happen for you psychologically, a lot of stages you have to go through, to reach some level of normality. I don't know what that narrative will look like for her yet. We leave her with a sense of vengeance, that she's going to go after Whiterose, so I'll be interested to see that. I don't think it's going to be a simple recovery," Doubleday said.

Fans can expect Angela to ask for Phillip's help to take down the powerful leader of the Dark Army. White Rose used her as a pawn to murder many people and she will not stop until she gets revenge. Her father's influence will make sure that her attempt will not fail so easily. Their combined forces may even lead to White Rose's downfall, if he is not careful. Meanwhile, though series creator Sam Esmail has already confirmed that season 4 is already in the works, there is no release date set yet. Speculations indicate that it will probably air in Fall 2018 or even early 2019.