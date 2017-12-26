'Mr. Robot' Season 4 Spoilers: What's Next for Darlene?

Facebook/WhoIsMrRobot Promotional photo for "Mr Robot."

Darlene (Carly Chaikin) will continue to worry about Dom's (Grace Gummer) condition in the upcoming season of "Mr Robot."

Now that the USA Network series has been renewed for season 4, many fans are curious to learn about what will happen to the main characters now that Elliot (Rami Malek) has succeeded in undoing the damage that he and the fsociety did with the 5/9 hack. Series creator Sam Esmail announced that they are already conceptualizing the new storyline. With regards to the hacker's future, Esmail hinted that his family worries might have ended the moment Mr Robot (Christian Slater) agreed to work with him in the previous operation.

As for Darlene, her storyline appears to be revolving around her guilt about what happened to Dom. The Dark Army managed to entangle the FBI agent in its claws, thanks to Elliot's sister. She seduced Dom and made her do unthinkable things just to please her. According to Esmail, Dom would be dealing with a lot of tough times since she is now basically the Dark Army's snitch in the FBI after Santiago's (Omar Metwally) murder. Darlene will continue to feel bad about her deceit, knowing she destroyed the other woman's life.

"Dom is at a crossroads. She's the noblest character to her cause in the entire series. She's now in with the Dark Army in this brutal way and we're going to see the aftereffects of that. In terms of Darlene, she's going to have to live and process a lot of guilt of what she's put Dom through. There's a genuine relationship there: They did care for one another. It's going to be interesting though because they're on opposite sides. We're going to explore that relationship and whether they survive through that," Esmail teased.

"Mr Robot" season 4 has no release date yet.