Home News Central Christian Church grieves after multiple men accuse former youth pastor of abuse

Larry Kirk, the lead pastor of Central Christian Church in Baltimore County, Maryland, has called the recent arrest of former youth pastor Thomas Pinkerton on sex abuse charges “heartbreaking” and said the church is cooperating with police as they investigate him.

A news release from the Baltimore County Police Department said Pinkerton, 52, was arrested on multiple sex offense charges stemming from abuse that occurred between 2006 and 2010 when he was an employee of the church.

“It is suspected the abuse occurred at the church and at Pinkerton’s Baltimore County home,” the Aug. 7 release said.

Pinkerton’s arrest warrant, cited by NBC News, said detectives started investigating him last fall after seven men alleged he sexually abused them in their teens. They allege that the former youth pastor would massage them and rub their penises. Some said Pinkerton would even kiss them on the lips, claiming they were a “heavenly kiss” or “brotherly kiss.” He also allegedly called himself their “spiritual father” and referred to them as his favorites.

“This news is deeply heartbreaking,” Kirk said in a statement responding to the allegations against Pinkerton. “We are committed to walking alongside these young men with compassion and support.”

Central Christian Church said Pinkerton last served on staff 15 years ago, around 2010, when he left to start his own ministry, highlighted online as Souls4Christ. Since then, according to the church, they haven't been affiliated with him.

“The matter [of the alleged abuse] became known after one of the alleged victims had the courage to step forward and report the abuse to law enforcement. Since then, additional individuals, some of whom were minors during the staff member’s tenure, have come forward with similar accounts. Allegations have also surfaced from individuals in other states after the staff member's departure,” Central Christian Church said. “The church has offered counseling and spiritual support to those impacted and has fully cooperated with law enforcement while this case remains under investigation.”

At the time of his arrest, Pinkerton was residing in Georgia, but was extradited to Maryland on Aug. 6 to face 24 felony and misdemeanor counts, officials said. He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on no bond.

Investigators say there might be more victims who haven’t yet come forward and urged anyone with information on the case to call the Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-887-7720.

Pinkerton’s attorney, Justin Hollimon, told NBC News that his client has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which have left him “completely shocked.”

“He is a pastor. He gave his life to the community, worked for the community,” Hollimon told the news network. “He’s anxiously waiting his day in court.”

According to his ministry's website, Pinkerton is married and has two sons with his wife.

“Pastor Tommy received the call to ministry at age 12. The Holy Spirit brought to his attention Mark 16:15-18. A desire to go and preach the gospel came alive in his heart. At 17 years old, he preached his first sermon,” the ministry's website says.

“God placed a desire to reach the local community into the hearts of the Pinkerton family, and Souls 4 Christ expanded to include a focus on home missions through neighborhood events, Bible studies, mentorship, and church leadership conferences. The Pinkerton family believes the best is yet to come as they pursue God's vision for the United States and the nations of the world.”