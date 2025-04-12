Home News ‘Descent from the Cross’ exhibit looks at undocumented moment after crucifixion of Christ

As Christians worldwide prepare to commemorate the most sacred day in the Christian calendar, the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., has unveiled a poignant reminder of the reason for the season.

The "Descent from the Cross" collection, open through May 5, invites visitors to reflect on the emotional moment of Jesus Christ's removal from the cross, a pivotal scene in the Easter narrative that culminates in the celebration of His resurrection.

Easter Sunday, set for April 20, marks the resurrection of Jesus, a cornerstone of Christian faith symbolizing hope and renewal. Easter dates vary annually and are determined by the Western Christian calendar as the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox. This year's timing aligns with a wave of reflection on Christ's passion, death and triumph, making the museum's exhibit particularly resonant.

Featuring 21 works spanning five centuries, The "Descent from the Cross" exhibit showcases a variety of artistic interpretations of the moment when Jesus' body is lowered from the cross by loved ones. The collection includes pieces by renowned artists such as German Renaissance master Albrecht Dürer, Spanish Surrealist Salvador Dalí and Japanese printmaker Sadao Watanabe, with each work reflecting a unique cultural and historical perspective of this sacred scene.

Since the Bible provides little information about this historical moment known in Church tradition as the "Deposition" or "Descent from the Cross," artists throughout the centuries have offered their own interpretations of the events, resulting in what curators call some of the more unique artworks in the Christian realm.

As such, each artist's depiction references their own eras and cultural touchstones while also depicting familiar Bible figures, including Joseph of Arimathea, who, along with Nicodemus, removes the body of Christ from the cross, in addition to depictions of the Apostle John and Mary, the mother of Jesus.

"At this season of heightened reflection for Christians all over the world, and remembrance of Christ's suffering, death and resurrection, we are honored to feature this sacred art from around the world," said Dr. Bobby Duke, chief curatorial officer at Museum of the Bible.

"These depictions focus on one of the most moving and heart-rending moments in the Bible and human history — a moment that has been immortalized by hundreds of accomplished artists since at least the ninth century. This art lends itself to deep prayer, reflection and hope during the Easter season."

Beyond the main exhibit, the museum is hosting a series of Easter-themed events.

"Stations of the Cross," a walking pilgrimage through the museum, features 14 bronze sculptures by Gib Singleton depicting Jesus' final hours. Based on the traditional Via Dolorosa devotion, the experience encourages contemplation of Christ's suffering.

On April 15, a documentary screening of "The First Hymn," exploring the earliest-known Christian hymn, will include performances by artists Chris Tomlin and Ben Fielding. Two days later, singer-songwriter Andrew Peterson will perform songs from his Resurrection Letters album, weaving the story of Christ's life, death and resurrection.

"Easter is a time of hope and renewal, and we're honored to offer experiences that speak to its significance," said Garrett Hinton, the museum's chief revenue officer. "Whether through art, music, or reflection, we welcome everyone to join us."