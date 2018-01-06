'My Hero Academia: One's Justice' News: Another Playable Character Revealed

(Photo: Bandai Namco Entertainment) Katsuki Bakugo as seen in "My Hero Academia: One's Justice."

There will be no "My Hero Academia: One's Justice" without Katsuki Bakugo so Deku's childhood friend is the focus of the new bits of information provided by Bandai Namco Entertainment for the game.

Katsuki Bakugo will be one of the playable characters that fans will see in action in the game, joining previously announced Izuku Midoriya and Daiki Yamashita. His fighting style will be inspired by how he is portrayed on the manga and anime.

The official description for the character in "My Hero Academia: One's Justice" reads:

He has strong ambitions, and with his wisdom, strength, sense for battle, and outstanding confidence, he holds the firm belief that he will become the number-one hero. His "Explosion" Quirk enables him to create and explode nitroglycerine-esque sweat from the sweat glands on his palms.

Katsuki can be seen in action in a couple of "My Hero Academia: One's Justice" screenshots provided by Bandai Namco Entertainment along with another image showing off his getup and design in the game.

(Photo: Bandai Namco Entertainment) Another screenshot of Katsuki Bakugo from "My Hero Academia: One's Justice."

In a recent developer interview, game producer Aoba Miyazaki said that it is quite a challenge building the game for multiple platforms. Players in Japan will be able to get it for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch while the rest of the world can pick it up for the Xbox One and PC as well.

The "My Hero Academia: One's Justice" producer also talked about the game's theme.

While My Hero Academia follows the concept of Jump titles of Friendship, Effort and Victory, it has a lot of differences too. The clash between Heroes and Villains occur, only because they have their own beliefs and goals. I believe that's what makes the fights so tense and appealing. I also believe that the appeal of the title comes from the fact that viewers can empathize with not only Izuku, but many other characters as well.

"My Hero Academia: One's Justice" will be released sometime this year.