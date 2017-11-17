'Nashville' Season 6 News: CMT Releases New Promo, Announces Premiere Date

Facebook/NashvilleCMT Promotional image for 'Nashville'

CMT has announced a premiere date for "Nashville" season 6, along with a new promo video.

"Nashville" stars Hayden Panettiere and Jonathan Jackson revealed the premiere date of the new season through a clip posted on Twitter. Fans can look forward to seeing their favorite characters return in January.

The new promo released by CMT recently opens with Juliette (Panettiere) arriving at a red carpet event as countless fans and photographers greet her. She puts on a smile and waves at them, but her expression changes when she sees Avery (Jackson).

The red carpet event is graced by other "Nashville" stars like Scarlett (Clare Bowen) and Maddie (Lennon Stella). Deacon (Charles Esten) and Jessie (Kaitlin Doubleday), also present, seem to have a connection, but Jessie's ex-husband looks to be a threat.

All throughout, ghostly versions of some of the characters appear, and they seem to represent their inner desires. While Juliette's ghostly version stays behind at the red carpet, her true self returns to the car.

Based on the promos so far, it looks like Juliette is about to go through a lot in season 6. A previous clip showed the country singer breaking down and losing it, snapping at her fans in the process.

Fans are curious as to why Juliette would tell her audience off, but many think it has something to do with Avery. The couple's relationship was notably rocky in season 5. On top of that, Juliette stole Maddie's song and received a nomination for it. While she ultimately redeemed herself in the season 5 finale, it looks like there will be some lasting effects.

Fans can also look forward to new characters being introduced in season 6. According to Entertainment Weekly, Josh Stamberg, Jake Etheridge, Rainee Lyleson, Nic Luken, and Dylan Arnold have all been tapped to play roles in the new season.

"Nashville" season 6 will premiere on Thursday, Jan. 4, on CMT.