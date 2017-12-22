'Nashville' Season 6 News: Juliette Barnes Breaks Down in Front of Her Fans in New Sneak Peek

Facebook/NashvilleCMT Promotional image for 'Nashville'

It looks like "Nashville" season 6 is going to be a rocky ride for Juliette Barnes (Hayden Panettiere), at least, based on the new sneak peek CMT has released.

The sneak peek opens at a concert of sorts where Juliette is seen standing in front of the crowd while holding a microphone close to her mouth. The audience is clapping and chanting for her to sing, but Juliette has had enough.

"People think that I don't know that I have problems," she begins. "But if they had any idea, I want what everybody wants. I want people to love me. But that's just a trap because they don't know me. I don't even want them to know me. Because if they knew me, they wouldn't love me."

Avery (Jonathan Jackson) and Deacon (Charles Esten) can be seen among the crowd, visibly worried about Juliette. Avery looks more affected than anyone else in the room. "That's the story of my whole life right there, asking people for their love," Juliette continues. "You know what? I am tired. I think I just need to stop."

And, despite the encouraging chants of her fans, Juliette apologizes to the crowd before finally walking off the stage. As Panettiere previewed in a featurette, Juliette will be given a second chance after a disastrous sixth season, but she will be haunted by her depression.

Speaking of second chances, Deacon will also get another shot at love. After Rayna's (Connie Britton) death, he has been trying to fill the hole that she left. This is where Jessie (Kaitlin Doubleday) comes in. It is apparent that Deacon and Jessie have great chemistry between them, and the trailer makes it clear that they will have a more obvious romance this season.

The sixth and final season of "Nashville" will premiere on Thursday, Jan. 4, on CMT.