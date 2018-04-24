NBA Draft 2018 Rumors: Should Real Madrid's Luka Doncic Be the First Player Taken Overall?

Wikimedia Commons/Cristina Ruiz Slovenian Luka Doncic currently plays for Real Madrid

NBA draft season is almost here, with the lottery already scheduled for May 15 and the draft itself set to take place on June 21.

One of the biggest questions asked during draft season is always, "which prospect should be taken first overall," and at least for this year, a Slovenian named Luka Doncic is getting mentioned as the player who should be taken in that spot.

Doncic, who currently plays for Real Madrid, recently submitted the paperwork needed to confirm his entry into the 2018 draft, according to sources spoken to by Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania, and in all likelihood, many NBA teams are happy that he is now officially included in the draft pool.

For those who are not too familiar with Doncic's accomplishments as a basketball player, the one thing that may be hinting at just how good he can be is that numerous analysts have compared him to MVP favorite James Harden of the Houston Rockets.

The 19-year-old Doncic is capable of scoring from multiple levels.

While his outside shot can still use some work, he is still a capable enough threat from downtown that defenders will not be able to just leave him open. Doncic becomes an even more potent offensive force when he is able to get into the paint as he can draw from a wide array of finely tuned moves to put the ball in the basket.

That's not all, as Doncic is also perfectly capable of making a huge impact on offense even when he isn't scoring. Doncic has flashed a preternatural feel for passing, capable of deploying all kinds of passes to get the ball to a teammate in a better position to score. He's also shown a knack for passing teammates open and that's a valuable skill to have in a league where defenses are becoming smarter by the year.

Doncic is far from a perfect prospect though.

As The Ringer's draft guide points out, Doncic's lack of top-level athleticism and quickness makes it tougher for him to stay in front of other players, and considering how many world-class athletes are in the NBA, his struggles will likely become even more pronounced at least early on.

So, should a brilliant offensive player who may struggle on defense be taken first overall in the 2018 NBA draft?

Given that there is no slam dunk superstar-in-waiting believed to be in this year's class of prospects, a player like Doncic, who is almost guaranteed to be a good playmaker even in the NBA, certainly warrants consideration to be the first man selected.

It helps Doncic's chances to be the first player taken overall in the draft, as the teams with the best chances to land the number one selection could all benefit from adding a playmaker of his caliber.

The Arizona Wildcats' DeAndre Ayton and the Duke Blue Devils' Marvin Bagley III may have higher ceilings thanks to them being better athletes, but Doncic's wide array of skills should not be overlooked as well.

More news about the 2018 NBA draft should be made available soon.