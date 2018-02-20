NBA Free Agency Rumors: Where Is LeBron James Heading This Summer?

Reuters/ Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James dribbles the ball against the Brooklyn Nets back in 2016.

Come summer, NBA's hottest player, LeBron James, is going to free market once again. Now the question is: Where is he going? Is he staying with his current team — Cleveland Cavaliers — or is he moving someplace else?

For the many teams hoping to snag James for the 2018 season, the only prayer is enough cap space. The 33-year-old veteran would not come cheap.

NBA players weighed in on where the star player should spend his 15th season in the league. According to an ESPN survey, when asked: "Where will LeBron sign in the offseason?," 59 percent of the respondents said he will opt to stay where he is. On far second is the Los Angeles Lakers at 22 percent and third, the Miami Heat at seven percent.

When asked, "where should he sign," Cleveland still took the lead with 66 percent. The Heat and Lakers tied in second with eight percent each.

Even sports analysts think Cleveland is the best team for James. For those who do not know, the star basketball player is a native of Northeast Ohio, where Cleveland is located. It is also the team where he played 10 of his 14 seasons so far. The four were spent with Miami Heat.

For many, he should stay with Cleveland mainly out of loyalty. Still, the respondents say they would understand if he decides to leave. "Honestly, I'm hoping that he stays in Cleveland, just for that city," one Eastern Conference player said. "But I would definitely understand if he left. It's a business."

This leaves the off-season wide open for James, who is expected to choose the team with the best offer. "Even if you don't like it, you gotta respect what he's doing because of the fact that he's doing it like it is a business and he's keeping all his options open," said former NBA coach Byron Scott. "He's making sure he is holding the NBA, the teams, pretty much everybody hostage."