NBA News: Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Is Interested in Reviving the Seattle Supersonics

Dwyane Wade's NBA career is nearing its end, but he apparently has no plans to slow down even when his playing days are done.

If anything, he may have to become more active after retiring from the league if he wants to fulfill some of his lofty ambitions.

Speaking recently to Bloomberg's Joel Weber, Wade offered some insight into a goal of his that he wants to pursue once he's no longer an active player.

Wade said that he "definitely" wants to be a part of an ownership group in the NBA. During the interview, Wade pointed out that some recently retired legends have followed their playing careers by getting involved in ownership groups, and evidently, that's something he's thought about doing as well.

That's not the most interesting part, however.

Upon being asked which team he would like to have an ownership stake in, he did not go with the obvious choice, which would have been the Miami Heat.

Instead, he said that he wants the Seattle Supersonics "to come back."

Wade's desire to bring the NBA back to Seattle is understandable in many ways.

First off, as Wade already alluded to, Seattle was widely regarded as one of the best basketball cities in the league back when they still had the Supersonics, and the fans there would likely be thrilled if the team ever returned.

It also makes sense that Wade is interested in reviving the Supersonics because that franchise has a rich history.

As can be seen in this compilation put together by Sonics Rising, the Supersonics were among the better teams in the league from the late 70s to the early 80s — even winning a title in 1979 — and they also put up numerous memorable seasons during the 90s.

A franchise with such a rich legacy deserves to still be in the league.

There's no guarantee that the Supersonics will ever be an active NBA franchise again, but if Wade helps bring back the team, he would be considered as a legend not just in Miami, but in Seattle as well.