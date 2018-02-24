NBA Roster Rumors: Ramon Sessions Signs 10-Day Contract With The Washington Wizards

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Ramon Sessions (R) with the Washington Wizards in March 2015.

The Washington Wizards have brought back a familiar face to shore up their backcourt depth.

The team has announced that they have signed veteran guard Ramon Sessions to a 10-day contract. "We're very familiar with Ramon," Wizards general manager and president Ernie Grunfeld said, via NBA.com. "He's a veteran who can play both guard positions and will add depth to our backcourt," he continued.

The Wizards need all the help they can get since All-Star guard John Wall is on the shelf until mid-March after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

Sessions is the perfect temporary stop-gap, and he should provide some veteran presence at point guard behind Tomáš Satoranský and Tim Frazier. His presence will also allow Wizards head coach Scott Brooks some flexibility in how he uses his guards.

"With Sessions, the team has the option to play the 6-foot-7 Satoransky some minutes as a backup shooting guard — another area lacking bodies. Jodie Meeks, who signed with Washington last summer to play the reserve two-guard spot, has received limited minutes, leading to all-star Bradley Beal averaging 38.3 minutes per game in February. Satoransky could help spell Beal and prevent a potential burnout," Candace Buckner said in her column for the Washington Post.

Session suited up for the New York Knicks earlier in the season, but he was released in mid-January. The veteran journeyman averaged 3.7 points, 2.1 assists, and 1.4 rebounds in 13 games with the Knicks, and he also shot 32.1 percent from the field, 18.2 percent from three-point range, and 80 percent from the free-throw stripe.

Sessions served as Wall's back up during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. He averaged 9.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 110 games with the Wizards.

The former University of Nevada, Reno standout was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks' with the 56th pick in the 2007 draft.