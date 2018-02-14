NBA Rumors: Derrick Rose Piques Interest of 2 Teams After Becoming A Free Agent

Reuters/Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports Derrick Rose (25) drives to the basket as Detroit Pistons guard Ish Smith (14) defends at The Palace of Auburn Hills, Mar. 11, 2017.

Derrick Rose has officially become a free agent, having recently cleared his league waivers, as per the latest National Basketball Association (NBA) trade rumors.

There are at least two teams interested to acquire NBA's most valuable player (MVP) of 2011. As per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Washington Wizards might consider the possibility since John Wall will be out much longer than anticipated (by several weeks). Wall is recuperating from his knee surgery, and the Wizards are looking at Rose to fill the gap.

The team is also considering other candidates though. This includes former NBA point guard Ty Lawson who has been playing in China as of late. That being said, an official offer is yet to be made by the Wizards.

On the other hand, Mark Stein of The New York Times is reporting that the Minnesota Timberwolves also has the point guard on their radar. In fact, Minnesota always has been interested in having Rose on board. They made an attempt to do that last year with a trade deal with New York, but this obviously never pushed through.

Stein says that the Wolves "continue to have great interest in adding Derrick Rose," and that they are intent on exploring the possibility after he was released by the Utah Jazz, where he recently landed after a three-team deal involving the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Sacramento Kings.

Bleacher Report believes that out of the two interested parties, the Timberwolves will be the better landing spot for Rose, having already worked with the team's head coach Tom Thibodeau during his time with the Chicago Bulls. The latter led the team between 2010 and 2015.

The publication believes that the Wizards will struggle in the long run should they have Rose sharing the backcourt with Wall and backup Tomas Satoransky.

For now, however, nothing is set in stone yet. Fans should stay tuned for future updates.