NBA Rumors Suns: Which Coach Can Fix Their Defense?

Reuters/Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports Phoenix Suns forward Mirza Teletović (35) drives past Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk (41) during the second half at Talking Stick Resort Arena, March 26, 2016.

With the Phoenix Suns currently the worst defensive team in the NBA, analysts believe a new coach could fix this problem.

Interim Suns coach Jay Triano has been impressive in his work with the team, considering he was thrown into the fire after a bad leadership from Earl Watson two years ago. There has certainly been a lot of improvement in the team's gameplay.

The Suns is probably the youngest team in NBA right now, which probably makes for very aggressive youngsters. Elfrid Payton and Josh Jackson have shown a lot of improvement on offense since Triano entered the picture. Shooting guard Devin Booker, 21, was recently recognized as among ESPN's Best 25 under 25.

"Put Booker on a team competing for a playoff spot, and the 21-year-old would likely be in consideration for All-NBA honors while earning a spot in last month's All-Star Game," wrote Bobby Marks, who is among the three-person panel. "Not only is he averaging a career-best 25 PPG, but he's doing so as teams continue to devise game plans against him."

The Phoenix team may not have any problem scoring in games, but it is certainly having a hard time preventing its opponents from scoring as well. According to Bright Side of the Sun, the team's defensive rating is at 113.1, which ties with the Sacramento Kings' 2009 record for worst defense after a new year kicked off.

The solution, according to the report, is a coach that will match well with the players.

On top of the list is Tony Bennett, current head coach of Virginia Cavaliers. The 49-year-old coach is reportedly looking to change courts before he turns 50, and his unique techniques will help shake the Suns' formant defense.

Next up is Igor Kokoskov, assistant coach of Utah Jazz. He was worked as an assistant with the Suns before, and has the traits of a coach that can transform young players. He also puts great focus on defense, as seen with Utah Jazz's gameplays.

Ettore Messina, assistant coach of San Antonio Spurs, is also a good candidate. It is only a short time before Messina gets the title being Europe's first-ever NBA head coach. He has an impeccable international coaching record and has been speaking with several teams. If the Suns want him, they better act fast.