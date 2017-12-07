NBA Trade Rumors: Could the Los Angeles Clippers End Up Not Dealing DeAndre Jordan This Season?

Reuters/Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA Today Sports Dec 4, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) in the first quarter of the game against the Indiana Pacers at Staples Center.

DeAndre Jordan is currently one of the most talked-about players in the NBA, with fans, analysts and reporters alike trying to guess where he could be traded to.

Considering how things have gone for the Los Angeles Clippers this season, it is hard to blame them for thinking about that.

At the moment, the Clippers' chances of making the postseason are not looking too good. And with star forward Blake Griffin expected to miss more games, they could easily fall further down the standings in the coming weeks.

It is still early, but there are definitely people out there already thinking that this is a lost season for the Clippers. Because of this, their belief is that the team should at least try to make the most out of this year by trading one of their better players, acquiring some future assets and trying again next season.

Still, the Clippers trading Jordan appears far from guaranteed at this point.

According to a recent report from USA Today's Sam Amick, while the Clippers have been listening to offers from other teams about Jordan, they themselves have not been placing calls in an attempt to find a new home for their All-Star center.

Just recently, there were also rumors that the Cleveland Cavaliers might consider dealing Tristan Thompson to the Clippers in exchange for Jordan, but the Los Angeles-based team is apparently not as keen on the idea, as seen in a report from Sam Amico of Amico Hoops.

Amico added that the Clippers are looking to receive a more substantial return in exchange for Jordan.

Combine a high asking price with an apparent reluctance to go all-in on the idea of trading Jordan, and it seems entirely possible that the 29-year-old big man could remain with the Clippers past the trading deadline.

The Clippers are likely not going anywhere this season, and there is a chance that Jordan will be staying put as well.