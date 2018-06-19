NBA Trade Rumors: Is Now the Right Time for the Toronto Raptors to Move Kyle Lowry?

Lowry is said to be 'very available' currently in trade talks

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Toronto Raptors' point guard moves the ball up the court during a game against the Washington Wizards earlier this year

This most recent era has, without a doubt, been the most successful stretch in the Toronto Raptors' history.

Since the start of 2013–14 season, the Raptors have been to the playoffs five times, won the Atlantic Division four times and have even made one trip to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Sure, other franchises have had significantly more successful five-year runs, but this current Raptors era has still been the best one for fans of the franchise.

The Raptors have been able to get to where they are currently thanks in large part to the efforts put forth by their All-Star guards DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry.

Following a disappointing second-round series loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this year, it seemed like DeRozan and/or Lowry could be traded as part of a roster shake-up, but after coach Dwane Casey was fired, the expectation was that the current roster was going to get another run.

Recent developments are hinting that may not be the case, however.

According to a report from The New York Times' Marc Stein, no one on the Raptors' roster is "off limits" while they attempt to trade for a top 10 pick in the upcoming draft.

Adding to that, the Salt Lake Tribune's Tony Jones reported that Lowry, in particular, is "very available."

So, is this really the right time for the Raptors to trade away a key member of the roster?

The reality is that even if LeBron James leaves the Cavaliers and that franchise subsequently falls off, there's no guarantee that the Raptors will be able to just step in and take ownership of the conference.

With young teams like the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers on the rise, the Raptors could still have a tough time making their first NBA Finals.

The members of the Raptors' front office may have reached the conclusion that this current group has already peaked, and if so, trading away a player like Lowry who is still a difference-maker on the court for a valuable future asset makes plenty of sense.