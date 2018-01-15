NBA Trade Rumors: Memphis Grizzlies Gauging Ben McLemore's Value on the Trade Market

(Photo: Reuters/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Memphis Grizzlies guard Ben McLemore (23) dribbles the basketball against Golden State Warriors guard Nick Young (6) during the fourth quarter at Oracle Arena, Dec. 20, 2017.

The Memphis Grizzlies had high hopes for Ben McLemore when they signed him to a two-year, $10.7-million contract in the summer of 2017. Unfortunately, he just hasn't panned out quite as well as they had hoped, and they may be ready to ship him out of Memphis.

According to Basketball Insiders' Michael Scotto, the Grizzlies have been gauging the value of McLemore ahead of the trade deadline in February.

McLemore has had to face a lot of adversities in his first season in Memphis.

The former University of Kansas standout fractured his right foot in a pickup game during the offseason and he missed training camp and the preseason because of the injury. A catch-and-shoot player like McLemore would have helped the Grizzlies tremendously, but he wasn't available at the start of the season and he took a while for him to find his rhythm after he was cleared to play.

McLemore is averaging 6.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in under 17 minutes a game this qseason, and he's shooting 41.1 percent from the field, 31.7 percent from beyond the arc and 78.9 percent from the free-throw line.

McLemore hasn't seen much action lately, but he's trying to keep his head up.

"A situation like this I can't control. All I can control is working on my craft. I'm staying positive," McLemore said earlier this month, via the Commercial Appeal. "I'll keep supporting my teammates and continue to be a pro. I'm trying to keep my confidence at a high level," he continued.

"I've experienced it before. This situation isn't new to me. I've dealt with a lot of coaches in Sacramento. I tried to get here to a new environment and create new experiences — a new me overall. Obviously, there are things I couldn't control like Fiz (former Griz coach David Fizdale) getting fired," he added.

Meanwhile, Scotto has also mentioned that the Grizzlies are open to trading James Ennis for a second-round pick.