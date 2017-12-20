NBC Releases First Promo for 'A.P. Bio' Starring Glenn Howerton

Facebook/NBCAPBio Promotional image for 'A.P. Bio'

NBC has released the first promo for "A.P. Bio," an upcoming comedy series starring Glenn Howerton and Patton Oswalt.

The promo for the special preview episode, which airs in February, opens at Whitlock High School. Howerton's character introduces himself as Jack Griffin to his class and makes it clear that he has other things he would like to do than teach. Jack's life is not perfect; it's not the life he had always envisioned for himself. His mother is dead, and he now lives in her apartment.

Jack points out to his class that he is "an award-winning philosophy scholar," but he is now teaching advanced placement biology at a high school. He tells them that he is not going to teach them biology. When a student complains, he counters by comparing himself to Pablo Picasso teaching driver's education. But, his students are not the only ones whom he left with a bad first impression. The other teachers ask him if he is having fun, and he says he is not because he is "teaching high school in Toledo."

The series was created by Seth Meyers, Lorne Michaels, and Mike O'Brien. Back in May, Oswalt, who plays Principal Durbin, compared Jack to President Donald Trump. "He's very selfish," Oswalt told TV Guide. "He's not there to serve the greater good."

"I don't think that's necessarily what Mike intended, but maybe there's some overtones," Howerton added. "It's a very character-based show and there's some pretty selfish people in our culture. I would say my character definitely has a bigger heart than Donald Trump."

Howerton is known for his work on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," which is entering its 13th season next year. Because of Howerton's involvement in "A.P. Bio," his future with the FXX comedy series hangs in the balance. In November, the actor remained unsure of whether he will join the "Sunny" gang for more misadventures. Regardless, though, the series will continue with or without him.

"A.P. Bio" will air a special preview on Thursday, Feb. 1, at 9:30 p.m. EST on NBC.