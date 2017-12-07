'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 9 Episode 10 Spoilers: Squad Takes on an Ex-Military Rogue

Facebook/NCISLA Promotional photo for "NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9

Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and the others will be on red alert for a dangerous ex-military in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

In the episode titled "Forasteira," the synopsis reveals that a rogue officer will be on the loose. She is a trained assassin who has set her eyes on a Brazilian consul general whom she blames for her father's death. The NCIS will be tapped to watch over the diplomat, Enzo Souza (Benny Nieves), and make sure that he stays alive. At the same time, they have to track down the killer and capture her before she can do much damage.

The promo shows, however, that containing the ex-military is not going to be an easy task. Callen, Sam (LL Cool J) and Kensi (Daniela Ruah) will personally experience how deadly she can be. In the clip, the agents and the woman appear to be in a wild car chase when she suddenly whips out a rocket launcher and fires. Sam and Kensi have seconds to scramble before the missile in on them. The scene shows a car exploding. It remains to be seen if it belongs to one of the NCIS agents.

Last episode, Callen and his team were busy investigating an ex-CIA agent's claim that she was captured by a rogue organization. Joelle Taylor (Elizabeth Bogush) was a good friend of Callen's, but even he had second thoughts on believing her story. According to Joelle, she was abducted and fortunately managed to escape before they could kill her. It turned out that what she was claiming was true. At the end of the episode, she was shot. It was revealed that Joelle faked her death in order to protect her family while she was investigating the case.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.