'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 9 Episode 20 Spoilers: Hetty's Old Friend Keane Returns

Facebook/NCISLA Promotional photo for "NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9

Hetty (Linda Hunt) will accommodate an old friend from the Vietnam War who is back in the U.S. in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

In the episode titled "Reentry," the synopsis reveals that Hetty will be helping Keane (Jeff Kober) adjust to living in the country again. After spending most of his life in Vietnam, the war veteran has come back to the U.S., ready to start anew. Acclimatizing to his old ways, however, will prove to be challenging for him.

Hetty is more than willing to help. She wants to make the adjustment as painless as possible for Keane, as he has suffered enough since he was left to struggle by himself in a foreign country.

Keane was part of Hetty's battalion in the Vietnam war. She thought he died in that helicopter crash many years ago. However, when word of Keane's crimes reached Hetty, she traveled to Asia to learn the truth. She found out that he was indeed alive and had a family.

Dang (Long Nguyen), an old friend of theirs, was supposed to help him, but upon knowing how valuable he was, he decided to keep him and get ransom money. Later on, it was revealed that everything was a trap. An old enemy of Hetty's was using Keane as a bait to bring her back to Vietnam so he could get revenge on her.

Elsewhere, the episode will see Callen (Chris O'Donnell), Sam (LL Cool J) and Nell (Renée Felice Smith) tracking down a top-secret government device. The agents will comb through the thousands of acres of Angeles Forest, looking for pieces of a failed rocket launch. They are crossing their fingers that the trail will lead them to the device and that it is still somehow intact. If the item falls into the hands of the enemy, there is no telling what will happen.

The promo photos show Callen and Sam wearing protective vests while trekking in the forest.

In the previous episode, the NCIS was tasked to investigate the case of the stolen Bitcoin codes from one of the cryptocurrency farms in the city. The culprits ran away with the hard drive containing the key chains to access the Bitcoin from cold storage.

Millions were compromised, and upon further probing, it was revealed that the person behind the crime was the narco-terrorist Barry Stone (David Meunier). The European Pablo Escobar sent in his trusted aides, Reeves (Dan Feurriegel) and Sasha (Lara Clear), to steal the codes.

Sam and Hidoko (Andrea Bordeaux) went undercover. He used his old alias and trusted his source that the enemy would not recognize him. However, it turned out that Sam was wrong, and his source sold him out.

Sam was captured, and he would've died if Callen and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) did not get to him in time. The two managed to locate the missing Bitcoin codes and close the case. Then, they hunted the men holding Sam hostage. When Sam was eventually saved, he talked to his source. He revealed that he knew what she was up to all along. Mosley (Nia Long) promised Sam that they would help his friend start a new life.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9 airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.