'NCIS: New Orleans' Season 4 Episode 15 Spoilers: Squad Takes on Opioids Theft Case

Facebook/NCISNewOrleans Promotional photo for "NCIS: New Orleans."

Pride (Scott Bakula) and his team will be involved in a high-profile drug theft case in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: New Orleans."

In the episode titled "The Last Mile," the synopsis reveals that the squad will team up with the FBI in its new assignment. Special Agent Raymond Isler (Derek Webster) will reportedly approach Pride with the offer, asking for his help in finding a shipment of opioids that went missing. The Bureau is hatching an "off-the-books" method to catch the culprits. Isler will personally go undercover and he needs another person to serve as back up.

Percy (Shalita Grant) will be asked to work alongside Isler. She will serve as a getaway driver in case things go wrong. The episode is expected to be one of the last ones leading to her exit from the team. It has been reported that Grant would be leaving the NCIS for personal reasons. Her agent said that it is time for the actress to try other challenges. Grant's farewell episode will be airing on April 3. It still remains a mystery how the character will depart from the NCIS squad. Her fans can only hope that she will not die in the storyline.

While all of the squad members will definitely be sad with Percy's exit, the one who will feel most betrayed is LaSalle (Lucas Black). The two have been in an on-again-off-again relationship since the series debuted. Although they have not put a label on what they have, they both know that they are special to one another. Percy's goodbye could not have come at a worse time. LaSalle's life has been turned topsy-turvy in the past episodes. His father, Beau (Michael Angelo Pniewski), passed away.

"NCIS: New Orleans" season 4 episode 15 will air on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.