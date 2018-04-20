'NCIS' Season 15 Episode 21 Spoilers: Abby Goes on a Dinner Date With Secret Someone

Facebook/NCIS Promotional photo for "NCIS."

Abby (Pauley Perrette) will win a romantic dinner for two in a brand-new restaurant in the upcoming episode of "NCIS."

The next episode is titled "One Step Forward," and its synopsis reveals that the forensic specialist will be awarded a dinner reservation in a five-star restaurant. Abby is excited because the place is avant-garde and unlike anything she has tried so far.

The joint is actually located in an igloo. Since the reservation is for two, she has to decide which one of her co-workers she will take with her. Abby can go safe with Bishop (Emily Wickersham) for a girls' night out, or take one of the boys.

Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) is always fun to be with, but if she is looking for a serene, intellectual conversation, maybe Palmer (Brian Dietze) is the best choice. This is unless Gibbs (Mark Harmon) will take some time off his schedule and opt to go with her. It has been a while since Abby and the senior agent went out for a drink or coffee. Gibbs has been certainly keeping himself busy with NCIS work and tinkering on his boat during his free time.

But then again, Abby's choice may be limited, considering how Torres turned into a jealous friend when Bishop met with Thomas Buckner (Trevor Donovan) in the previous episode. The blonde agent and her former childhood bully went out for dinner, and though she did not think it was a date, her co-workers insisted that it was. Buckner was bummed that Bishop never called him after they made amends for their ugly past.

Torres was noticeably uneasy when he heard what Bishop was up to. It was McGee (Sean Murray), though, who called him out for his unusual behavior. Many viewers found this endearing, since Torres has not exactly made any effort to hide how he finds Bishop a strong and pretty woman. It was also a bonus that she did not seem that interested with Buckner. Perhaps, there is more to look forward to in the Torres-Bishop dynamics.

Elsewhere, the episode will see a veteran's daughter going to Gibbs with a compelling request. Sara Carter's (guest star Skye P. Marshall) mother was killed, but she has reasons to believe that the person the authorities sent behind bars for her murder is not the correct one. She wants Gibbs to reinvestigate the case and look for pieces of evidence that will lead them to the right killer. Sara believes that the culprit is still out there, planning the demise of another unlucky person.

In the previous episode, the NCIS took on a case involving a petty officer. The man was being accused of assault. He then ran away when the car he was on while being transported to court crashed into a lake. By the time the NCIS got there, the officer was gone. The sheriff who was driving the vehicle could not exactly say where the suspect went. The agents had to rely on a blind woman, Annie Barth (Marilee Talkington), to trace the whereabouts of the officer. In the end, they got him good.

"NCIS" season 15 airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.