Netflix Picks Up 10-Episode Biblical Drama 'Messiah' From Producers Mark Burnett and Roma Downey

REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI Executive producer Roma Downey and her husband producer Mark Burnett pose at the premiere for the movie "Ben-Hur."

A new modern-day biblical series is heading to Netflix in 2019.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "The Bible" producers Mark Burnett and Roma Downey are bringing "Messiah," created by Michael Petroni, to Netflix. The streaming giant has commissioned 10 episodes of the series, which started development back in March earlier this year.

For those who are unaware, "Messiah" will follow the world's reaction to the news that the second coming of Jesus has arrived. The titular savior is a man who first appears in the Middle East. The man earns a following who deem him the Messiah. It is unclear whether he really is the son of God or if he is just a conman looking to wreak chaos in the world.

"'Messiah' promises to be a fascinating series for viewers of every faith, and a thrilling drama filled with multilayered characters set on a global stage," Netflix originals vp Cindy Holland said.

Creator Pteroni also added, "'Messiah' will have every viewer asking the question 'Is he or isn't he?' How you answer that question may reveal more about you than it does about the show. 'Messiah' challenges us to examine what we believe and why."

The show will be told from the perspective of many characters, including an Israeli Shin Bet officer, a Palestinian refugee, a Latino preacher and his Texan daughter, a young CIA agent, and the media. In a joint statement, Burnett and Downey revealed that the series will pose important questions about the world.

"What would society do? How would the media cover him? Would millions simply quit work? Could governments collapse?" the statement read. "It's a series that could change everything."

"Messiah" first gained traction earlier this year after it was approved for a $7.514 million California tax credit, reported Deadline. Only five projects in the new series category were able to get a tax credit, with "Messiah" being one of them.