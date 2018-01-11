New ABC Sitcom 'Splitting Up Together' Starring Jenna Fischer to Premiere in March

Facebook/SplittingUpTogether Promotional image for 'Splitting Up Together'

ABC has a new sitcom titled "Splitting Up Together," starring Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson.

At the recent Television Critics Association press tour, Fischer and Hudson were joined by executive producer Emily Kapnek in a panel, where they explained what drew them to the project and what viewers can expect from it.

Based on a Danish show, "Splitting Up Together" follows Lena (Fisher) and Martin (Hudson), a couple married for 12 years going through a divorce. Despite this, they decide to continue living together in order to parent their kids.

Hudson, who is best known for his role in CBS' "Rules of Engagement," explained that the new sitcom felt quite different to him. He revealed that the show's heart and depth are what attracted him to go for the part. Fischer, on the other hand, said that she resonated with the character a lot. "The Office" alum believes that many viewers will be able to relate with Lena and Martin, regardless of their marital status.

And, while "Splitting Up Together" is based on a Danish show, that does not mean the ABC sitcom will follow its source right down to the last comma. In fact, Kapnek revealed that there were several changes made to the American version.

"There's a lot that we took from the Danish format which is wonderful. But they didn't really focus on the kids that much — the kids were really peripheral and they made a point of not telling workplace stories, you were very much focused on this dynamic between the two of them," she said. "As early as the pilot, we told kids stories and aged up the kids so we could do those great family stories."

A trailer for the upcoming sitcom was recently released by the network. It opens with Lena and Martin in happier times before cutting to the couple telling their friends using a multitude of expressions that they are divorcing. Their co-parenting setup is explained in detail, while their personal lives outside of their relationship are also glimpsed.

"Splitting Up Together" season 1 will premiere on March 27, at 9:30 p.m. EST on ABC.