New 'Assassin's Creed Origins' Expansion to Roll Out This Month

"Assassin's Creed Origins" is expanding its world with its first major DLC called "The Hidden Ones." This new content pack will feature new enemies, its own story and a level cap update, and it will come out this January, along with the rest of "Assassin's Creed Origins" updates for this month.

Players will lead Bayek to explore a region that will be occupied by the Romans in the first major paid DLC to come out for "Assassin's Creed Origins," starting from a new quest that will celebrate the new expansion.

Ubisoft In the "Assassin's Creed: Origins - The Hidden Ones," Bayek and the Assassins will clash with the Romans, who occupy an all-new region in the game.

New skills could be coming as well since the level cap will see an increase from 40 to 45 when the expansion DLC drops. While no exact release date has been confirmed by Ubisoft as of this time, the company does say that "The Hidden Ones" is due to come out this month, and will be available for download at no cost to Season Pass owners of the game.

To prepare the way for the new DLC, Ubisoft is making a few changes to the main "Assassin's Creed Origins" game as well, as the company announced on their blog this Monday, Jan. 8.

There will be a new quest that could serve as the starting point for players to begin their journey to the Roman-controlled parts of ancient Egypt, and will kick off the new story of "The Hidden Ones."

Heka chests are getting an update that will make them give out items from "The Nightmare" and "First Civilization" packs, as well as the earlier "Gladiator" and "Wacky" updates. These changes will be a substantial upgrade to the item pool these chests can draw from in rewarding players.

Meanwhile, trophies and achievements for the upcoming expansion are already present in the game, so it might not be long now until "The Hidden Ones" launch for "Assassin's Creed Origins" this January, according to Paste Magazine.