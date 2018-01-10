"Assassin's Creed: Origins" fans have a lot to look forward to this January, as Ubisoft welcomes the year with a bunch of new updates for the latest game of the series. Aside from a new paid DLC expansion, the publisher also announced new updates for the base game.

This month, Ubisoft will be updating "Assasin's Creed: Origins" with new content to ease players into the game's first major premium DLC. A new quest will be added to lead players into the story of "The Hidden Ones" expansion, as Ubisoft announced on their blog on Monday, Jan. 8.

Ubisoft In the "Assassin's Creed: Origins - The Hidden Ones," Bayek and the Assassins will clash with the Romans, who occupy an all-new region in the game.

This January also marks the first major paid DLC for the game, as players lead Bayek across a new region, according to Gamespot. In this new area, Bayek and the Assassins will encounter the encroaching Romans and their soldiers.

The level cap will see an increase as well, from level 40 to 45. "The Hidden Ones" will also come free to players who already have their "Assassin's Creed: Origins" Season Pass.

While a specific date for the new content is still being awaited, the company adds that they are updating the Heka chests items to also yield rewards from "The Nightmare" and "First Civilization Packs." After the update, these chests could also potentially give out items from the "Gladiator" and "Wacky" packs.

The weaver shops in the game will also be updated with an option to sell outfits to them. Ubisoft gave a preview of some of the outfits and weapons coming for Ubisoft Club members in the coming weeks as well.

This month, Ubisoft is also bringing back another round of the Trials of the Gods event as well, with Anubis coming out from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16, followed by Sobek who will be available to fight against from Jan. 23 to Jan. 30.