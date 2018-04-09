'New Girl' Season 7 Updates: Jess Sports a Nose Ring

Facebook/NewGirlonFOX Promo image for 'New Girl' Season 7

It seems like fans will see an edgier Jess (Zooey Deschanel) in the seventh and final season of "New Girl" on Fox.

Based on the behind-the-scenes photo shared by Jake Johnson on Instagram, Jess will be wearing a nose ring in one of the upcoming episodes of the fan-favorite sitcom. Aside from that, the quirky teacher is also seen with a bandage on her right ring finger.

While the actor who plays the role of Jess' flatmate-turned-boyfriend did not mention why Jess has a body piercing and a bandage on her hand, Johnson said that the photo was taken while filming an episode from the show's final season.

On the other hand, Deschanel talked about what fans should expect when "New Girl" season 7 premieres this week in an interview with Fox News.

According to the actress, Jess' character had evolved over the three-year time hop after the events from season 6. Deschanel also mentioned that her character will enter a new territory in the upcoming season after Jess and Nick reunited at the end of the previous season. However, it remains unclear if Jess and Nick are still together after three years.

The synopsis for the premiere episode of season 7 titled "About Three Years Later" revealed that Jess and Nick will be back in the country after the European book tour for "The Paperwood Chronicles." On the other hand, Jess' best friend Cece (Hannah Simone) and Schmidt (Max Greenfield) will celebrate the birthday of their daughter, Ruth (Rhiannon and Danielle Rockoff), where Jess will bump into her ex-boyfriend, Russell (guest star Dermot Mulroney).

The episode will also show Winston (Lamorne Morris) and Aly (guest star Nasim Pedrad) trying to choose a pregnancy photo. This could mean that the couple might be married in the upcoming season after their engagement in season 6.

Meanwhile, the actress also mentioned that she was very happy when the network ordered an eight-episode season 7 because she and the rest of the cast can have a chance to say goodbye to their characters and the show properly.

"I thought Season 6 ended well. It did have closure, but I kind of wanted to be able to do a season where we knew we were ending, and we could wrap it up properly," the actress said.

However, she also mentioned that it was hard for her to accept the fact that she has to say goodbye to her co-stars, who became close to her during the seven years that they have worked together.

"I've gotten to work with these people through so many life changes. I've gotten to know everyone so well. It's kind of like high school but longer. I feel so fortunate that I was able to be there at the beginning and help with the casting process," she went on to say, adding, "I feel like this sense of camaraderie that I have never felt before, and I don't know if I will ever have again."

The season premiere of "New Girl" season 7 will air on Fox on Tuesday, April 10, at 9:30 p.m. EDT.