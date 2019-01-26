New 'Patterns of Evidence' documentary investigates Moses OT controversy

The documentary series "Patterns of Evidence" will be releasing its next installment, "The Moses Controversy,” which will examine the authorship of the Old Testament. Did Moses write the first books of the Bible, including his firsthand account of the Exodus story, or were the books written a thousand years later?

The documentary was created by award-winning filmmaker Timothy Mahoney (“Patterns of Evidence: The Exodus”) who hopes to provide solid evidence to settle the debate about the true authorship of the first five books of the Bible, the most read book in the world.

The movie features interviews with some of the world’s leading experts in Egyptology, ancient Hebrew, and archaeology as Mahoney searches for answers.

“If Moses did not author the Torah, as Scripture says, then some of the Bible is true, and some is not. How can we know what to trust? Is the Bible based on history, or merely folklore?" Mahoney said in a statement shared with The Christian Post.

“In my own search for the evidence, I had to ask myself if I believe the Bible because it’s true, or because it’s just what I believed because of my upbringing,” said Mahoney. “Since the rest of the Bible is based on the writings of Moses, the credibility of the exodus and the rest of the Bible is directly connected to the question of Moses’ authorship.”

A popular argument against Moses’ authorship is that the eyewitness account recorded in Exodus predates alphabetic writing. Mainstream scholars have also argued that Moses’ writing does not line up with commonly-cited historical dating systems.

“Patterns of Evidence: The Moses Controversy” explores early methods of writings including hieroglyphics, and newly-discovered cave inscriptions found in the Sinai region which shows that Hebrew was the earliest alphabetic system.

Presented by Fathom Events and Thinking Man Films, “Patterns of Evidence: The Moses Controversy” will hit theaters nationwide for three days only, March 14, 16, and 19.

For more information visit, Patterns of Evidence.com/Moses.