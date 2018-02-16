New 'Pokémon Go' Update Rolls Out

"Pokémon Go" did have something for their fans for Valentine's Day, even if it's a somewhat small update. "Pokémon Go" fans celebrated Feb. 14 with higher encounter rates for Luvdiscs, triple Stardust rewards, and a minor update as well.

Update 0.91.2 for the Android app, as well as 1.61.2 for the iOS, went out to "Pokémon Go" players last Tuesday, Feb. 13. It's a minor update that hardly warranted new patch notes on the iOS and Google Play Store pages, as Gamespot pointed out, but Niantic still took the time to inform players via social media.

REUTERS/SAM MIRCOVICH The augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" by Nintendo is shown on a smartphone screen in this photo illustration.

"Trainers, Pokémon GO is being updated to version 0.91.2 for Android and 1.61.2 for iOS to implement bug fixes," the "Pokémon Go" team posted on Twitter on Feb. 14.

However, not a lot of "Pokémon Go" players noticed on Valentine's day, with a special in-game event going on last Wednesday. The in-game holiday lasted until Thursday, Feb. 15, and while it's in effect, players had increased chances to encounter certain Pokémon and enjoy increased rewards.

This year's "Pokémon Go" Valentine's Day event meant that trainers are finding more Luvdisc, that heart-shaped aquatic Pokémon, in the watery areas starting Wednesday. The holiday event also brought out more Chanseys than usual, and players also get triple Stardust every time they manage to capture one of those.

Players have also reported what seems to be a higher chance to encounter shiny Luvdiscs as well, according to The Sun.

The minor update could add on to the new Quest system that's been spotted in an APK teardown recently. This new system could replace the current spin and catch bonuses and their rewards, as Polygon points out.

As the new game variables suggest, the Quests system may include new objectives like "Win Gym Battle," "Complete Raid Battle," or "Level Up Badge." among others.