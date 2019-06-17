New York City sets aside $250,000 to fund abortions

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

New York City has created a $250,000 fund to pay for abortions for women who cannot afford the procedure, including women who live out of state.

Known as the New York Abortion Access Fund, the organization officially launched over the weekend, reportedly making New York City the first city in the United States to directly fund abortion.

The Fund stated in an entry on its website posted Sunday that it was created with money allocated from the city's 2020 budget in response to “increasing attacks on abortion access throughout the country.”

“We are proud to advance health equity and justice at this critical time. As it gets harder for people to access abortion in conservative states, NYC will likely see an increase in out-of-state folks seeking abortion,” states NYAAF.

“This city funding means NYAAF will be better-equipped to keep up with the increasing demand and to continue building a movement to lift barriers to abortion access here in New York and across the country.”

The Fund credited the collaborative work of groups like National Institute for Reproductive Health Action Fund, Reproductive Health Access Project, the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Health New York, and the National Council of Jewish Women New York, as well as a social media #FundAbortionNYC campaign, in creating the direct funding of abortion.

“This incredible victory will reverberate throughout the nation, and allow us to better advance our mission to lift barriers to abortion access for people living in or traveling to New York,” it continued.

New York State Right to Life denounced the creation of the fund, calling upon supporters in the metropolitan area to call their city councilmembers to put an end to it.

“NYS taxpayers sadly already pay for abortions through the Medicaid program (something NYSRTL has long sought to change), and indirectly through health insurance premiums (because of governor fiat),” stated the pro-life group on its Facebook page.

“Now the abortion capital of the world NYC may actually use city taxpayer monies for an enticement fund to come terminate your children. NYC citizens call your City Councilmembers to stop this.”

In January, New York State passed the Reproductive Health Act, which codified the United States Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade and effectively legalized abortion up until the moment of birth.

New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins stated earlier this year the Act came in response to the belief that the actions of the Trump administration will lead to the overturning of Roe.

“We are saying no, not here in New York. And we're not just saying no. We're saying that here in New York, women's health matters. We're saying here in New York, women's lives matter,” stated Stewart-Cousins at the time.

In response to the Act’s passage, pro-life activists held a “day of mourning” in February that included businesses closing for the day and participants wearing black.