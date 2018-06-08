Newborn Baby Girl Thrown Into Filthy Courtyard Over 6-Foot Wall in China (VIDEO)

(Screenshot: Mail Online) Newborn baby girl discovered abandoned in in Fuzhou City, China, on June 1st, 2018.

A newborn baby girl, still with her umbilical cord attached, was found in a trash-filled courtyard last week in Fuzhou City, China, seemingly thrown over a six-foot tall wall. While the heavily injured girl survived, human rights activists have condemned China's policies toward women.

The girl was found in the courtyard on Friday, International Children's Day, by a man, who according to reports, turned out to be her father. A disturbing video shared by Mail Online on Monday shows the infant lying next to her placenta on the ground.

Police were called to the scene and took the girl to a hospital, where she is being treated for a fractured skull, bleeding in the brain, as well as injuries to her heart and lungs.

Staff at Taizhou No. 4 People's Hospital in Jiangsu province issued an appeal on Tuesday night for the girl's parents to step forward, urging:

"She has some cuts but doesn't cry much or make a fuss ... please, we appeal to your better nature — she's waiting for you to take her home."

South China Morning Post revealed that Taizhou police have since discovered that the man who originally found the baby girl turned out to be her own father, though it is not yet known if he has been detained.

Activists who have long criticized China's policies restricting the number of children families can have said that this is just one of many horrific cases in the world's most populous nation.

"My heart goes out to this innocent baby girl, so violently abandoned. I hope for her full recovery and that she will live a long and fulfilling life. When girls are selectively aborted or abandoned, the message is that females do not deserve to live, to draw breath upon this earth. Gendercide is the most violent form of discrimination against women and girls," said Reggie Littlejohn, founder and president of Women's Rights Without Frontiers.

Littlejohn argued in a statement shared with The Christian Post on Thursday that for every report of children being harmed that makes it out of China, there are "countless unreported incidents equally heartbreaking."

"These incidents powerfully demonstrate that gendercide still exists in China, despite the so-called 'relaxation' of birth limitations. Perhaps the mothers of these abandoned baby girls were unmarried and fell into desperation, thinking they had no alternative," she added.

"Perhaps they wanted to keep their daughters but were forced to abandon them by the government or their relatives. Unfortunately, we will never know."

China ended its longstanding one-child policy in 2015 and currently allows up to two children per family.

Women's Rights Without Frontiers, which petitions against gendercide through its Save a Girl Campaign, also insisted that the law making it illegal for unmarried women to have a baby in China must change.

The graphic and disturbing video of the baby girl being discovered by neighbors can be seen below: