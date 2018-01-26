NFL Indianapolis Colts Rumors: Josh McDaniels Reportedly Called For Second Interview

REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell Josh McDaniels is rumored to be the next head coach of Indianapolis Colts.

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was reportedly invited for a second interview by the Indianapolis Colts management.

The rumor mill for the National Football League is currently filled with reports of possible new coaches making the move to various franchises including the Indianapolis Colts. In the previous weeks, the rumored top pick as the Colts' new head coach is McDaniels, and the negotiations to finalize the deal seem to continue to progress.

NFL.com's Tom Pelissero reported that the Indianapolis Colts called McDaniels for another round of talks on Friday. League sources added that Colts' owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard will be present at the said meeting.

However, McDaniels' current team, the Patriots, is currently preparing to snatch another Super Bowl victory next month so any deals that would finalize McDaniels' job as the Colts' head coach cannot be signed until the current season is over.

The Patriots won Super Bowl LI and are now headed to Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

While McDaniels has yet to officially sign with the Colts, reports suggest that he is in the process of moving to his new team. Pelissero added that one of the things on the agenda in Friday's meeting with McDaniels, Irsay and Ballard is the early planning of the franchise's activities in the offseason.

Apart from McDaniels, the Colts are rumored to have an entirely new lineup of coaching staff for the upcoming season. According to the The News-Gazette, Illinois defensive line coach Mike Phair is leaving his current post to move to the Colts and take on the same role.

There are also reports that McDaniels and Phair will be joined by Matt Eberflus and Jake Peetz as the Colts' defensive and offensive coordinators, respectively. Eberflus served as the linebackers coach for the Dallas Cowboys while Peetz is currently signed as the Oakland Riders' quarterbacks coach.