NFL Mock Draft 2018 Rumors: Chicago Bears Possible Draft Scenarios

Reuters/Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports Chicago Bears inside linebacker Jerrell Freeman (50) reacts after making a tackle against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Soldier Field, Sept. 19, 2016.

The Chicago Bears are possibly up for eighth pick at the upcoming NFL mock draft season. Who are they getting?

Now that Super Bowl LII is over, NFL teams are all busy forming plans to snag the best players for their teams come draft season. The Chicago Bears will have two rounds to get their pick, and SB Nation believes there are several possible realistic scenarios.

One is a combination of Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Connor Williams in the first round and Texas A&M University wide receiver Christian Kirk in the second round. At 20 and 21 years old, respectively, analysts believe the duo will be a great addition to the team.

According to the sports website, adding young bloods is an advantage as there is so much room for them to grow and adjust their gameplay based on the team's already impressive roster of veteran players.

Williams, though not the best in his field, has a great potential of being an impressive offensive lineman, given time and training.

Kirk, meantime, is known for his route running, straight line speed, and ability to be very elusive. Analysts believe he could be a good tandem to Mitch Trubisky and other Bears players to secure a score.

The second scenario is a combination of Notre Dame offensive guard Quenton Nelson in the first round and Stanford defensive lineman Harrison Phillips in the second round.

Nelson is probably NFL's most interior line offensive prospect in recent years and would no doubt be a great addition to the Bears. With Phillips' great defense and ability to track down quarterbacks, the two should help revive the team's iconic strong defense.

SB Nation theorizes a few other combinations, all could possibly help the Bears go up the NFL ranks. Of the many good players fit for the team though, there is one that does not look to be a good combination.

Allen Robinson is among the top picks this draft season, but his recent ACL injury does not pose high hopes for a Chicago snag. After all, the Bears' wide receiver Cameron Meredith also recently acquired an injury. And the team is not likely to employ two recovering players in one season.