NFL Mock Draft 2018 Rumors: New York Jets Should Maximize Near $100 Million Space Cap

Reuters/Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports New York Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley (14) fumbles a punt return against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium, Oct. 29, 2017.

With the 2018 Mock Draft already on the horizon, who does the New York Jets plan to get?

According to a Fansided analyst, the New York Jets should head over to Free Agency this season to build the right foundation for its team.

The Jets are among the three teams with a possible $100 million in cap space, apart from the Cleveland Browns and the San Francisco 49ers. With that in mind, the New York team certainly has the budget to afford some of the top-heavy Free Agent players in the league.

Analysts say the team is lacking in so many ways, from its secondary to front line replacement and running back to corner back. With a budget that big, it certainly has the capacity to get the right players.

A few names have come up in the process of finding the right team members for the Jets. Among them is Kirk Cousins, an expensive player with really good statistics. Despite not having won many big games in the past, statistics show that backed with the right team, Cousins could be a great contender.

Allen Robinson is also a good pick. With 153 catches, 2,283 yards, and 20 touchdowns in the 2015 to 2016 season alone, he could be as good as a number 1 NFL pick. The only issue right now is that he was recently injured in the ACL, a huge threat in his otherwise great record.

The same risk goes with Teddy Bridgewater. The quarterback missed nearly two seasons due to an injury, so he could be a relatively cheap pick. But there lies his strength, for a smaller amount, the Jets could get great returns from Bridgewater once he is back in form.

The top pick for the Jets could be Andrew Norwell, who had a blocking efficiency of 98.3 in 2017, certainly an upgrade that the Jets need.

Whoever the New York Jets officially pick will be revealed in the official NFL draft on April 26 to 28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.