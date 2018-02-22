NFL Mock Draft Rumors: Giants Eye Josh Rosen

Reuters/Brad Penner - USA Today Sports The New York Giants are holding the number two overall pick for the National Football League draft.

The New York Giants are holding the number two overall pick in the National Football League (NFL) draft, which will begin on April 26 in Texas at Arlington. With the number two pick, the Giants may change the quarterback landscape intensely.

According to 247 Sports, NFL network analyst and former quarterback David Carr thinks Josh Rosen is the quarterback to pursue in the draft. With the free agency, Rosen is also on top of the quarterbacks to pick, only placing behind Drew Brees, Kirk Cousins, and Case Keenum.

"He's the most pro-ready quarterback in this draft class, and I believe Rosen could win a starting job in a lot of places due to his football IQ and physical ability," Carr said, according to the NFL Website.

Rosen has the skills of an NFL veteran, according to 247 Sports. The Giants may indeed be eyeing him. But, ESPN NFL draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. predicts that the Giants will instead be choosing Saquon Barkley, the Penn State Nittany Lions running back, according to NJ Advance Media.

The 5'11 junior has a draft grade of 7.45 on the NFL website, which is higher than Rosen's 6.19 grade. The website praises Barkley for his "relentless work ethic in the weight room and in practice."

"You don't screw up the special ones when you are a talent evaluator. This guy is special. Any concerns you file on him just feels like nitpicking to fill out the report," the NFL general manager wrote on the website.

The Giants has also invested in their defensive line. According to Big Blue View, defensive ends Jason Pierre-Paul and Olivier Vernon and defensive tackle Damon Harrison are all signed to the Giants with "big-money contracts."

Before the Super Bowl, the Giants have won four NFL championships from 1927 to 1956. They have also won four Super Bowls since 1986. Their latest win was in 2011 in Indianapolis, with Tom Coughlin as their coach. The football team has also won five National Football Conferences (NFC) championships so far.