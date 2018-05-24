Players can remain in the locker room for the duration of the national anthem if they do not wish to stand

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Some members of the San Francisco 49ers take a knee while the national anthem is being played ahead of an October 2017 game

Following a season in which NFL teams and players drew criticism from many fans and even President Donald Trump for national anthem protests, the franchise owners have passed a new policy with the intent of eliminating the controversy.

According to a recent report from ESPN, the new policy requires all the players and team personnel who are on the field to stand for the national anthem while it is being played.

If a certain team's player or staff member decides not to stand for the anthem even while they are on the field, the franchise will be hit with a fine. At this point, it's still unclear how much a team will be fined for the instance of an on-field protest. It is similarly unclear if the fines will increase if the policy is not followed multiple times.

The teams themselves can impose fines on the players or team personnel who do not follow the new policy.

The policy also allows players to remain in the locker room for the duration of the anthem if they so desire.

In addition, the teams themselves can come up with their own work rules for as long as they are consistent with the new policy.

Commissioner Roger Goodell will also have the power to "impose appropriate discipline" on the players and team personnel who do not follow the new rules, according to a post on NFL.com.

What the NFL owners just approved is significantly different from the previous anthem policy followed by the players and team personnel.

Previously, players and team personnel were encouraged to stand for the anthem when they are on the field, but deciding not to do so did not lead to fines being dished out.

According to commissioner Goodell, the owners unanimously approved the new national anthem policy, but San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York indicated that he abstained from the vote.

The 49ers previously employed quarterback Colin Kaepernick and safety Eric Reid, two players who became prominent figures as the national anthem protests spread across NFL stadiums around the country.

Both Kaepernick and Reid are currently not signed by any NFL team and both players have also filed collusion grievances against the league and the team owners.

Commissioner Goodell said that the policy "will keep our focus on the game and the extraordinary athletes who play it – and on our fans who enjoy it."

Goodell added: "It was unfortunate that on-field protests created a false perception among many that thousands of NFL players were unpatriotic. This is not and was never the case."

ESPN compiled the reactions to the revised anthem policy and they vary quite a bit, with some players and team personnel voicing their support for the newly enacted rules and indicating that they will follow them, while others are unhappy with the new policy and have hinted that they will continue to protest and accept the fines.

Notably, New York Jets chairman Christopher Johnson told Newsday that he and the organization will handle any fines that come about as a result of anyone on the team not following the new policy. Johnson added that no team-specific fines, suspensions or repercussions will also be imposed upon the players who will protest.

More news about the NFL and the league's new national anthem policy should be made available soon.