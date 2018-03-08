Reuters/Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry (75) reacts after pressuring New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) into intentional grounding during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Philadelphia Eagles likely will not bring Vinny Curry back for the 2018 season.

Previous reports have indicated that the reigning Super Bowl champions are trying to restructure the defensive end's contract in an attempt to keep him, but ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that the Eagles are now going to try and trade Curry after they reached an agreement to Michael Bennett from the Seattle Seahawks.

The Eagles handed Curry a five-year, $47.5 million extension in 2016, and he is due to earn nine million dollars in 2018 with a cap hit of $11 million.

But, with Bennett in the fold, they no longer have to go through all the trouble to retain Curry and his bloated contract. In fact, the Eagles can save five million dollars in cap space if they just release him outright.

Curry racked up 42 combined tackles (25 solo), three sacks, and a forced fumble in 16 games with the Eagles last season.

Meanwhile, Bennett will not become an official member of the Eagles until the new league year begins on March 14. However, the acquired three-time Pro Bowler has already confirmed the deal by posting a photo of himself in an Eagles jersey. He has also posted a goodbye note on his official Instagram account.

"You fans are world class. The way you support us players on and off the field, helping to build bridges across our communities and understand what it means to give back and be community-minded," Bennett said in his letter to the Seahawks organization and their supporters.

"I am forever grateful for allowing me to grow and evolve in this time that I've had with you. I expanded my family in this city, I had one of my babies here. This truly was home for us and it's been such an incredible five years," he continued.