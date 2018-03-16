NFL Rumors: Denver Broncos Reportedly Listening To Trade Offers For C.J. Anderson

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison C.J. Anderson with the Denver Broncos in 2017.

The Denver Broncos do not seem to be interested in keeping veteran running back C.J. Anderson on their roster for the 2018 season. However, releasing him outright does not appear to be an option at the moment.

According to the Denver Post's Nicki Jhabvala, the Broncos are not in a hurry to part ways with Anderson, but they are reportedly willing to listen to offers for the running back.

As noted by Jhabvala, the Broncos can always release him if he is no longer a part of their long-term plans because he no longer has any guaranteed money remaining in the four-year contract he signed back in 2016.

By cutting him, Denver can even save $4.5 million in salary cap space this offseason, and they can use that money to fill the other holes on their roster. However, the Broncos believe they can still get something in return for Anderson after his impressive performance last season.

Anderson had 245 carries for a career-high 1,007 rushing yards (4.1 yards per carry) to go with three touchdowns in 16 games with the Broncos last season, and he also caught 28 passes for 224 receiving yards and one score.

Those are solid numbers, but the Broncos reportedly want to give their younger running backs a chance to play more minutes this season.

"He is only the 14th player in team history to reach 1,000 rushing yards in a season and is one of only six undrafted running backs to earn a Pro Bowl selection (2014)," Jhabvala said in her report.

"But the Broncos also think highly of Devontae Booker, a fourth-round pick who led the team in rushing when Anderson was injured in 2016, and last year drafted DeAngelo Henderson, a speedy back who saw limited playing time as part the Broncos' deep rushing corps," she added.

Per Jhabvala, the Miami Dolphins are reportedly a viable landing spot for Anderson.