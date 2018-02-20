NFL Rumors: New York Jets Could Be Looking at AJ McCarron as 'Fallback Option'

McCarron will be looking for an opportunity to play somewhere now that he is set to become an unrestricted free agent

Reuters/Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports Dec 28, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback AJ McCarron (5) throws the ball under pressure from Denver Broncos outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (48) during the second half at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

The New York Jets want stability at the quarterback spot and covet someone who can turn the franchise into a consistent winner. This means there is a chance that free agent quarterback AJ McCarron could be the man who gets the opportunity to do that for them.

In a recent article, ESPN NFL Nation reporter Rich Cimini dove into the Jets' quarterback situation, specifically discussing how the team may perceive the aforementioned McCarron.

Cimini believed that the Jets may consider McCarron as a "fallback option" should they whiff on trying to sign another quarterback in Kirk Cousins.

The Jets will likely not be the only team going after Cousins this season.

Cousins is perceived to be the top option for quarterback-needy teams this offseason, so the Jets are far from guaranteed to land him.

It is easy to imagine a scenario where Cousins opts to sign with a team that is in a better position to contend next season, which leaves the Jets needing to look elsewhere for a long-term answer at quarterback.

The Jets and McCarron may even fit well together.

Again, the Jets just need someone at quarterback who can be a reliable starter from game to game, and as for McCarron, it seems that what he wants most is an opportunity to start somewhere.

Commenting on his upcoming foray into free agency, McCarron said that he will be "open to everything," Jim Owczarski reported for Cincinnati.com.

McCarron added, "I'm not going to chase the huge contract and be put in a situation that I might not be one hundred percent comfortable with just because it's a lot more money or whatever. I want to go somewhere where I can win and help the team win and we have a bright future together."

The Jets want someone who can help them win as well, and there is at least a chance that they may look to McCarron to do that for them.