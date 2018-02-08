Nick Foles: From Superbowl to Seminary!

On Twitter, the bespectacled Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles places his faith in Jesus before everything else that defines him in his tagline. "Believer in Jesus Christ, husband, father, son, brother," he writes. It's no surprise then that at the end of his football career, Foles plans to become a pastor.

"I want to be a pastor in a high school," the 29 year old said at a news conference ahead of Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium where his team will face off with the vaunted New England Patriots on Sunday.

