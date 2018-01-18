'Night In The Woods' Coming to Nintendo Switch on Feb. 1

"Night in the Woods," the charmingly animated indie game about hometown mysteries and a college dropout cat, is now coming to the Nintendo Switch. The award-winning game is coming to the hybrid console on Feb. 1.

Interestingly, this launch date also marks the first anniversary of the game's launch for the PlayStation 4 and PC last year, according to Engadget. With this new release, "Night in the Woods" will be playable on the Switch, PlayStation, Windows, Linux and Mac. Finji and Infinite Fall also has current plans to take their game to mobile phones this year.

Finji/Infinite Fall College dropout Mae Borowski returns home to the crumbling former mining town of Possum Springs, and there's something in the woods.

"Good news, everyone - @NightInTheWoods is coming to the Nintendo Switch on February 1st! (US eShop date will be fixed shortly)," game publisher Ginji announced on Twitter this Wednesday, Jan. 17. On a follow-up tweet, Finji also noted that this version for the Nintendo Switch will come complete with the "Weird Autumn" and "Solstice" content packs, as well.

"Night in the Woods" is also a hot topic in the upcoming Independent Games Festival, with the indie game now a finalist for three awards. It's a game that only an indie group can write, as it tackles topics like dropping out of college and friends that have gone separate ways.

At its core, the game is a mystery game, though, as college dropout Mae Borowski discovers something disturbing in the woods of Possum Springs. The former mining town is in decline. It's not exactly a good place for Borowski to move back to, but the strange things happening around her former neighborhood at least gives her a goal to work on.

The video below is a preview of "Night in the Woods" on the Nintendo Switch console. The game will be out on Nintendo's eShop on Feb. 1.