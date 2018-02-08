Nintendo and Bandai Namco Suspected to Collaborate to Create Unannounced FPS Title

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Attendees walk past the Nintendo of America Inc. booth during the Electronic Entertainment Expo or E3 in Los Angeles June 7, 2011.

There have recently been rumblings about video game developers Bandai Namco and Nintendo collaborating to create a Nintendo Switch exclusive first-person shooter title.

The news is highly speculated by Gamespot, which previously pieced clues together by visiting the LinkedIn page of a Bandai Namco developer, who is based in Singapore. Within the page, they found that the developer stated through the jobs postings website that he is currently busy with an "unannounced" first-person shooter title that is slated to be an exclusive game for the Nintendo Switch.

When Gamespot approached the representatives of Bandai Namco to ask them about the upcoming project, they responded by stating that they "cannot confirm nor deny rumors or speculation about its products." This type of response is rather unsurprising, especially since the information was stumbled upon by the online publication by accident through a video game developer's personal LinkedIn page.

Despite the uncertainty of these rumors, it is still considered by most video game news outlets to be quite intriguing, especially since neither Nintendo nor Bandai Namco is known for first-person shooter titles.

Bandai Namco is mostly known for its fighting games such as the "Tekken" series and "Dragon Ball." Additionally, it is also known for its Japanese role-playing game (JRPG) titles such as the "Dark Souls" trilogy.

On the other hand, Nintendo is known for role-playing games (RPG) in general, such as "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild." The last first-person shooter title that Bandai Namco came up with is "Get Even," which was released for the Xbox One, the Windows PC, and the PlayStation 4 last year.

Whatever the case may be, it is no secret that Nintendo has been recruiting brand-new members for its development team. This move by Nintendo could spawn a lot of changes in the pattern with which it releases and creates video games.