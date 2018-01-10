Nintendo Switch Update: Is a New 'Pokemon' Game Being Revealed This Month?

(Photo: Nintendo) The promotional images for "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon."

There are rumors going around that Nintendo has something big up its sleeve for "Pokémon" fans.

A Nintendo Direct set for later this month will reportedly mark the unveiling of a new game in the long-running series for the Nintendo Switch.

The buzz started when listings for unannounced games titled "Pokémon 0" and "Pokémon 1" found their way online complete with logos. However, this leak turns out to be an elaborate ruse and listings were revealed to be for "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon."

Despite this, fans remain hopeful that a "Pokémon" game will be announced for the Nintendo Switch before the first month of the new year ends.

Comicbook.com, however, believes that it is unlikely for such to happen. This is especially because there is a new Mythical Pokémon that is yet to be unveiled.

Fans will remember that "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon" were released last year, dataminers found a new Mythical Pokémon named Zeraora hidden away in the layers of coding on the game.

The new Electric-Type pocket monster is yet to be made official and until he does, the abovementioned publication believes a new "Pokémon" game is unlikely going to be announced.

The site points out that new Mythical Pokémon are always revealed before a new "Pokémon" game and it is expected to be the case here as well.

The best example is Marshadow, whose entrance was announced April last year, a couple of months before "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon" was announced. The Mythical Pokémon was released in the wild by October while the games hit the shelves the following month.

When Zeraora makes his debut, expectedly as an exclusive for the "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon," it will be the best time to start looking forward to a new game.

It is a no-brainer for Nintendo to release a "Pokémon" title anyway especially since it will help boost the sales of the already commercially successful Nintendo Switch.