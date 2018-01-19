No Talks Yet About Gillian Anderson's Return for 'The X-Files' Season 12, Says Fox TV Chairman

Facebook/thexfilesonfox Promotional image for 'The X-Files'

Fox has yet to confirm if "The X-Files" will return for a 12th season, but speculations about the next installment are already swirling around. When it comes to the renewal of the series, the biggest question that fans have in mind is whether or not the network will continue the show even without Gillian Anderson.

Previously, Anderson announced that season 11 would be the last for her, and although fans found it hard to believe that she was serious about quitting the show, the actress reiterated back in December, "I've said from the beginning, this is it for me." Anderson plays Scully in the series, and even series creator Chris Carter recently admitted that he could not imagine the show without Anderson's character.

Talking about Anderson's exit during a Reddit AMA earlier this year, Carter said, "For me, the show has always been Mulder and Scully. So the idea of doing the show without her isn't something I've ever had to consider. Was her character given a proper goodbye? I think you will want to sit down and watch the series finale very carefully."

During the Television Critics Association (TCA) press tour earlier this month, Anderson once again said it's time for her to hang up Scully's hat and revealed that she had thought about leaving the series since the revival season. While Anderson is pretty much confident that season 11 was the end for her character, Fox TV chairman Gary Newman thinks they can still convince the actress to do more episodes for the next season. At this point, however, he admitted that there hasn't been a single conversation about her return.

With Fox not giving any word about the next season, it is difficult to assume when the series will return. There are speculations that a January launch is most likely since the recent seasons also premiered around January. However, fans should not expect a January 2019 launch since there's always been a two-year gap between the seasons of the show.