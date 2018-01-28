(Photo: Reuters/Ints Kalnins) A Nokia logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Espoo, Finland, May 5, 2017.

It looks like HMD Global is not done with the Nokia 7 just yet with the company apparently working on a Plus version.

A new listing for the unannounced Nokia 7 Plus has popped up on Geekbench. It came with details on the specs and features of the smartphone.

The Nokia 7 Plus is getting the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor as its power source, which should offer upgraded performance from the original's Snapdragon 630 chipset.

The new chipset is assisted by 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM), which is the same amount the entry-level standard version came in.

HMD Global also came out with a version with 6 GB of RAM and the fact that the Nokia 7 Plus is the big brother, it is not a stretch that it will come with an edition with that bumped-up memory as well.

The Nokia 7 Plus is apparently shipping with the Android 8.0 Oreo. The original had the Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box when it came out last October.

Users are advised to take this with a pinch of salt. As GSM Arena points out, it is possible to doctor data on benchmark sites such as this one.

While there is no way of knowing whether this Nokia 7 Plus will actually materialize, the abovementioned publication believes that it will be a perfect middle ground option for those who are not inclined to picking up a flagship model like the Nokia 8, but are still looking for more horsepower than the regular Nokia 7 could offer.

Unfortunately, this is the only information provided on the benchmark listing. Details on the display, camera, battery and more might be revealed soon though.

If the Nokia 7 Plus is a real deal, it might be one of the devices that HMD Global will showcase at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) next month. The Finnish company said that their appearance at the event will be one to watch.