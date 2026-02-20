Home News Northern Ireland halts puberty blocker trial, cites legal challenges

The Christian Institute has welcomed news that Northern Ireland has suspended its involvement in a controversial puberty blocker trial by NHS England.

The decision was taken by Northern Ireland’s Health Minister Mike Nesbitt, who said the province would not be taking part in the scheme as long as a legal challenge against it remained active.

The scheme involves 226 children who will be given puberty blockers to determine the effects of the drugs on children. Legal advocacy group ADF International has described the trial as “reckless experimentation on children” that could result in “lifelong and often irreversible consequences.”

A judicial review into the scheme has been demanded by Bayswater Support Group, psychotherapist James Esses and detransitioner Keira Bell, who have lodged papers with the High Court.

Nesbitt initially indicated that Northern Ireland would join the trial, but quickly U-turned on the issue.

He later said, “Should the trial ultimately be given the green light to proceed, I shall take the views of Executive colleagues before any potential lifting of the pause.”

James Kennedy, Northern Ireland policy officer at The Christian Institute, welcomed Nesbitt’s decision to hold off on the trial.

“We are grateful that the Health Minister has put this cruel experiment on hold. While we don’t know of all the risks involved in puberty-blocking drugs, we do know they can cause irreversible harm," he said.

"They stop children developing alongside their peers, prolong their fears and anxieties, and prevent gender distress from resolving naturally, which it usually does.

"Almost every child who takes these drugs progresses to taking cross-sex hormones, which have drastic lifelong impacts. It’s time for the Westminster Government to heed the growing disquiet over this unethical trial and ditch it altogether.”

The institute also pointed to polling suggesting significant public opposition to the puberty blocker trial, with 63% against the practice. The figures were even higher among parents of under-18s.

This article was originally published at Christian Today.