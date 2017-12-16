Facebook/oceans8movie Promotional image for 'Ocean's 8'

The first poster for "Ocean's 8" has been released.

Some of the film's stars, including Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway, took to social media to share the first poster for the upcoming all-female heist film. The poster features all eight stars lined up, wearing sunglasses and coats. At the forefront is Sandra Bullock, who plays Debbie Ocean.

Earlier this month, Bullock sat down with Entertainment Weekly and talked about the highly anticipated film, which does not really function as a reboot. The actress confirmed that her character is the sister of Danny Ocean, who was portrayed by George Clooney in the "Ocean's" trilogy.

"I've been incarcerated for about five years and you find out why during the course of the film," Bullock said, teasing part of the film's plot.

The topic of remaking a film with an all-female cast was also brought up, as well as the flak that comes with it, much like 2016's "Ghostbusters." But, Bullock defended "Ocean's 8," saying that they did not cast women because they despise men.

"This is not a man-hating," she said. "We love the men. There's men in this movie. We love them. But this one heist needs women."

In fact, some of the men that will be appearing in the film are stars of the "Ocean's" trilogy. Matt Damon and Carl Reiner have both confirmed parts in the upcoming film, though their involvement will be very minimal.

As for a possible sequel, Bullock seemed hopeful, but the future of "Ocean's 8" depends on how well it is received.

"I think the mindset was let's just see if we can make this work, and let's see if we can get the greatest actors and we did," she said, explaining that sequels have to be more carefully laid out nowadays. "Things have changed as people realize we need to step up our game, have something as good if not better. If something strikes a chord, an 'Ocean's 9' would be ideal."

"Ocean's 8" will premiere on June 8.