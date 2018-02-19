FLCL Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese coming-of-age sci-fi original video animation (OVA) series, “FLCL (Fooly Cooly),” written by Yoji Enokido, directed by Kazuya Tsurumaki and produced by the FLCL Production. The second and third seasons, totaling to 12 episodes, are officially titled, “FLCL: Progressive” and “FLCL: Alternative” respectively.

The official titles have been revealed for the upcoming second and third season of the Japanese coming-of-age sci-fi original video animation (OVA) series, "FLCL (Fooly Cooly)."

First teased in a short trailer released during last year's Anime Expo held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the upcoming second and third seasons of the OVA first released in 2000 both now bear official titles. The second season will be called "FLCL: Progressive," while the third one will be titled "FLCL": Alternative."

The series is the original creation of Yoji Enokido, while Kazuya Tsurumaki was credited for directing the six-episode first season under the collaborative production of Gainax, Production I.G, and King Records. It was later released in the United States via the Adult Swim block in 2003 and has frequently been re-aired in the said channel until 2014.

According to the official synopsis, the upcoming new seasons will be picking the story up years after Naota Nandaba and Haruko Haruhara's adventures. Haruko will now be a new teacher in a town where a young teenage girl named Hidomi will be forced to discover and unlock a secret within herself in order to save her town from the Medical Mechanica's assault.

The seasons will also provide answers to questions such as: Why did Haruko return to Earth? What happened to the Rickenbacker 4001 bass guitar she left with Naota? And more importantly, where has the human-type robot named Canti gone to?

Official release dates are yet to be announced for both "FLCL: Progressive" and "FLCL: Alternative," each of which will consist of six episodes. "Progressive" is expected to be released sometime this summer.

In the meantime, a sneak peek video will reportedly be launched at the upcoming Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo (C2E2), which will be held from April 6-8 at the McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois.

Tickets can now be purchased for the event, which will feature an Adult Swim/Toonami panel, consisting of Adult Swim producer Jason DeMarc and Production I.G producers Mitsuhisa Ishikawa and Maki Terashima-Furuta. Kari Wahlgren, who provided the voice of Haruko in the first season, will also be joining the said panel.