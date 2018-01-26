'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 Cast News: Kip Pardue Set to Play Zelena's Fiancé

Facebook/OnceABC Promotional image for 'Once Upon a Time'

Fans can look forward to meeting Zelena's fiancé in the back half of "Once Upon a Time" season 7.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Kip Pardue has been tapped to portray Chad, the fiancé of Zelena's (Rebecca Mader) alter-ego Kelly. Chad is described to be clever, romantic, and very patient. Pardue, who is known for playing Frank Dean on "Marvel's Runaways," is set to guest star in the show's 150th episode, which will be directed by Lana Parilla.

"We've teased that Zelena has a fiancé, one who she has real feelings for. And who better to introduce the audience to that fiancé than the woman playing her big sister, Lana Parrilla in her directing debut," executive producers Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis told the same publication.

It can be recalled that the midseason finale of the seventh season of "Once Upon a Time" saw Regina (Parilla) convincing Zelena to return with her to Hyperion Heights. Having already made a life for herself as Kelly, Zelena seemed reluctant because she has a fiancé.

But, Zelena's other half will not be the only new face joining the second half of season 7. As previously reported, Mekia Cox revealed that "a little love interest" for her character, Tiana, will be introduced in episode 12. She also teased that her romantic interest will also be a character from "The Princess and the Frog," leading fans to speculate that it is none other than Prince Naveen. So far, Tiana and Dr. Facilier (Daniel Francis) are the only ones from the 2009 animated film who have been introduced.

A promo video for the midseason premiere has also been released. It teases a war coming, with witches that perform ritualistic sacrifices set to wreak havoc. Regina and Zelena will also have a lot on their hands, as they struggle with a problem that will result in one of two deaths.

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 will return on Friday, March 2, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.